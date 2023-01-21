The company managing the Citrus County jail will once again present its monthly staffing report to county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
Last year, after the county began fining CoreCivic for contractually failing to bring critical-level employees up to acceptable levels at the privately run detention facility in Lecanto, the board requested the reports.
Commissioners last month expressed frustration that CoreCivic has made limited progress in hiring, despite the monetary hit.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
After lengthy discussion, board members voted unanimously to continue assessing the fines. But acting on a recommendation from Commissioner Rebecca Bays, they agreed to revisit this at a future meeting to figure out ways the county can work matters out with Tennessee-based CoreCivic.
The county assesses CoreCivic a non-performance assessment of $3,750 per day if it fails to meet a required number of staff.
November staffing levels were at 70.48%. They dipped to 69.78% in December.
The board will likely revisit the issue Tuesday.
Commissioners will consider naming county library director Eric Head the new community services director, a position that became vacant when then-director Mariselle Rodriguez was promoted two weeks ago to assistant county administrator.
The board will also consider hiring Frank Calascione as the county’s economic development director - a position vacant since January 2022.
County commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.