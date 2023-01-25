County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said residents deserve to drive on well-maintained roads and it’s time to find the money for resurfacing.
That’s priority number one, Bays said.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it's way past time to build an inpatient Baker Act facility in Citrus County to combat the mental health crisis.
That’s his top priority.
And so it went Tuesday during the county commissioners' annual strategic planning retreat held at the Lecanto Government Center.
All five commissioners bounced issues and ideas off each other and identified priority projects for the future — specifically the next 11 months of this year. Many of these were holdovers from last year's retreat. Some have already been approved and funded but, for whatever reason, were never acted on.
“It all comes down to the budget,” Bays said.
But commissioners Tuesday were on the same page: it’s time, they said, to move forward with these projects and find alternative funding sources to make them come true.
County Administrator Steve Howard will be the go-to person to see this year’s priorities reach fruition. He believes he can do it.
“This is the year of ‘make it happen,’” he told the board.
About 20 people, mostly government staffers, attended this year’s event. Here’s a look at the priorities commissioners agreed to pursue moving forward:
• Road resurfacing: It’s going to take more than $20 million to catch up on roads already scheduled to be improved. That money is not in the budget so commissioners will consider two funding sources: a countywide Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) and a half- or 1-cent sales tax on the 2026 ballot.
The MSBU is a non ad valorem tax residents pay according to a rate structure. To pass legal muster, a countywide MSBU must show a benefit to everyone's property.
Previous attempts to pass a sales tax referendum have gone down in flames. But this time, a well-organized education campaign could sway voters, the board said.
• Baker Act facility: Backers have about half of the estimated $12 million to build this facility to evaluate residents with mental health issues.
“I want it done,” Kinnard said. “I’m tired of talking about it.”
Kinnard said he wants the status of this project placed on the agenda of every County Commission meeting going forward so it stays in the public eye.
• Beautification campaign: This was broached by Commissioner Diana Finegan, who said she is tired of seeing so much litter. The county is not attractive to visitors and businesses who may otherwise locate here, she said.
The board suggested installing monument signs at entrance points in the county.
• Employee pay study: Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said the study is needed to make sure county employees are paid a competitive salary. Otherwise, they will leave or be recruited by other employers, she said.
• Barge canal boat ramp: Discussion of building a boat ramp near the mouth of the never-finished Cross Florida Barge Canal in north Citrus County goes back for years, and it looked like it would become a reality in 2021 when commissioners approved the project.
But it never got off the ground.
Kinnard said it’s time to move on it, perhaps by using BP settlement money or other funding sources.
• New animal shelter: Commissioners are adamant they can break ground on a new shelter this year at a price tag not exceeding $9 million
• County Road 491: Commissioners want to see work started this year on widening the remaining 1.7 miles of County Road 491, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
• Other priorities included: improving communications between county government and citizens; implementation of the new county strategic plan, and fast-tracking improvements at the Inverness and Crystal River airports.
Commissioners also agreed to tackle concurrency — making sure Citrus County has enough infrastructure capacity to serve new development.
What’s next
Staff got their marching orders at the retreat and now will look into ways of making commissioners' "dream lists" a reality.
Many of the priorities will find their way onto upcoming County Commission agendas for more discussion.
The public was not allowed to speak at the retreat but can do so at the scheduled commission meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the county courthouse, 110 N Apopka Ave, Inverness.