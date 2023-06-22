County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to increase transportation impact fees from the current 50% to 100%, to start in 90 days.
Unexpectedly, the motion passed without audience comment.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to increase transportation impact fees from the current 50% to 100%, to start in 90 days.
Unexpectedly, the motion passed without audience comment.
Impact fee hikes typically create lively debate. Both sides line up to make their pitch: “Impact fees can hurt a recovering economy and will stunt new home construction” versus “It’s only fair that new growth pay for itself.”
This must now go to the state to see if it passes muster with current laws that require counties to phase-in fee hikes. To do that, the board needed to prove there are “extraordinary circumstances.
Commissioners are confident such a state exists and point to a consultant’s report that cites the surge in development applications and increased traffic due to the 2022 completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension from U.S. 98 to State Road 44
An impact fee is a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of building permit issuance. The fee is borne by new residents and existing homeowners don’t have to pay it.
There are eight impact fee categories collected in Citrus County: roads, schools, libraries, fire, law enforcement, parks, emergency medical services (EMS) and public buildings.
Currently, the county's adopted impact fee policy is at 100% for all categories, except for schools at 50% and (until now) transportation fees.
Citrus County’s current transportation impact fee schedule became effective March 23, 2022.
Raising transportation impact fees to 100% is expected to bring in an extra $3 million annually to help pay for more road capacity, according to Growth Management Director Eric Landon. The average impact fee for new single-family homes would increase from $6,000 to $8,000.
Commissioners stressed that impact fee money cannot go toward improving or resurfacing roads.
Rather, it is used to pay for transportation projects needed to accommodate the demands created by new development. Examples include street and sidewalk improvements, new highway capacity, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, new traffic signals, and transit facilities.
“While future growth is always difficult to predict precisely, there are reasons to believe that an average of about 1,500 new housing units will be built annually over the next six years,” the report said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.