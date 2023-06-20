County commissioners took a major step forward Tuesday in getting a behavioral health center off the ground in Citrus County.

They voted 5-0 to direct staff to draft an agreement with LifeStream, its mental health care provider, to transfer $2 million to the company for use in building a long-discussed facility.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

