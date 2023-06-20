County commissioners took a major step forward Tuesday in getting a behavioral health center off the ground in Citrus County.
They voted 5-0 to direct staff to draft an agreement with LifeStream, its mental health care provider, to transfer $2 million to the company for use in building a long-discussed facility.
In doing so, the county revisited its original plan for the proposed $12 million facility: Citrus and Hernando counties will chip in $2 million each. The state contributes another $2 million. LifeStream Behavioral Center will have to come up with the remaining $6 million to build the 40-bed facility on its own 10-acre property near the College of Central Florida off County Road 491.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who made the motion, called it “the best, most efficient way to move forward.”
Kinnard’s motion included the proviso that if the facility is not built within a reasonable time frame, Citrus County would get its $2 million back,
The new facility would house a range of services, including a Baker Act facility, in-house and out-patient care and an in-house pharmacy,.
Rick Hankey, president and CEO of LifeStream, said he is committed to building this facility at the previously agreed-to $12 million mark.
Hankey said LifeStream has the $6 million to make that happen. He will meet with his board next week to go over architectural plans, crunch numbers and develop a timeline.
“We made the commitment so we will do whatever we need to do on our end,” Hankey said.
This plan, he added, “has been very well thought through.”
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach supported the motion but, given the length of time this project has been talked about, “I truly am leery,” she said.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” she said. “This has been a long road of back-and-forth.”
Said Commissioner Rebecca Bays: “I think we’re making some good first strides.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle