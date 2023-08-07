Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.