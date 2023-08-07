Mary Jensen, the county’s public works director, was terminated Monday afternoon.
County Administrator Steve Howard, in an email to county commissioners, said his decision was not made lightly.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
“Leadership must set the expectations to all employees that a culture of collaboration is critical to the success of Citrus County,” Howard wrote.
He did not elaborate.
Reached for comment, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he was not privy to any problems with Jensen but the board hired Howard to make these decisions and he will not second-guess him.
“These are employees of the administrator and it’s his job to manage them as he sees fit,” Kinnard said.
Commissioner Holly Davis said Jensen’s management style “is not in the same direction Steve Howard wants the county to go.
“(Howard) wants to turn this county into a high-performance organization, relentlessly focused on customer service for our residents,” she said.
Jensen’s termination comes three days after Howard authorized the firing of Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau Director John Pricher over disciplinary issues.
Jensen was hired as public works director in July 2022 at a $110,000 annual salary.
She managed the aquatics, engineering, facilities, fleet, road maintenance and solid waste divisions in Citrus County.
Before taking the Citrus County job, Jensen worked in Pend Oreille County in Washington State where she served as public works director, parks director and county engineer, according to her resume.
Jensen previously worked for five years as a transportation engineer where she designed plans for various streets, sidewalks, utilities and storm drainage. She has also been vice president and chief financial officer for “a million-dollar mortgage and real estate corporation” she and her husband founded, according to her resume.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
