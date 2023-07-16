feeding pets

The county Meals on Wheels program has included pet food for their clients with pets. The food comes 100 percent from donations from people in the community, either monetary or unopened bags of dry dog and cat food.

 Photo courtesy of Purina

Years ago, a volunteer with the county’s home-delivered meals to seniors program noticed that a very thin elderly man would take a few small bites of his noon meal and then put his food tray on the floor for a very overweight Chihuahua to finish it.

When the volunteer asked the man why he did that, the man said he didn’t have the money to buy dog food any longer and he would rather go hungry than not feed his beloved pet.

