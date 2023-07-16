Years ago, a volunteer with the county’s home-delivered meals to seniors program noticed that a very thin elderly man would take a few small bites of his noon meal and then put his food tray on the floor for a very overweight Chihuahua to finish it.
When the volunteer asked the man why he did that, the man said he didn’t have the money to buy dog food any longer and he would rather go hungry than not feed his beloved pet.
Since then, the county Meals on Wheels program has included pet food for their clients with pets.
The food comes 100 percent from donations from people in the community, either monetary or unopened bags of dry dog and cat food.
Currently, the supply of food is low and Citrus County Support Services’ volunteer-driven PetMeals program is seeking help from pet lovers throughout Citrus County.
“We deliver pet meals to about 125 of our clients twice a month,” said Roberta Lawrence, senior program assistant. “It’s mostly for dogs, but also cats.”
Lawrence said a veterinarian years ago suggested that they take the different varieties and brands of dry food and mix it together – cat food with cat food, dog food with dog food – and then portion it out into gallon-sized bags.
The vet had told them that since no one could predict what the pet would actually eat or not eat, having a mixture would increase the odds that it would eat something.
Donations of pet food can be dropped off at any Citrus County community center.
They also need cat litter and dog and cat treats. Any contributions are accepted and appreciated.
Monetary donations can be mailed to:
Citrus County PetMeals Program
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Key #3
For more information on how to help, call 352-527-5930.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.