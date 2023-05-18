Second time, same result.
Citrus County’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) on Thursday voted 6-1 to deny a developer’s rezoning request to build a Glampground resort on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 2:47 pm
They did the same thing three months ago by a vote of 5-2.
“I’m feeling like I’m having deja vu,” joked PDC chairwoman Stacey Worthington before proceedings began.
Worthington was the sole nay vote.
County commissioners will now consider the plan at their June 20 meeting.
The Chronicle will have much more on this in tomorrow’s paper.