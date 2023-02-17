The numbers are in for those who lost their fight against opioid addiction in Citrus County in 2022.
At the Feb. 16 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting, Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator, announced that 69 people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2022.
“In 2021, there were 91 deaths, so in 2022 we saw a 20% decrease. That’s better, but it’s still not great. Last year was a horrible year,” Hockert said, acknowledging that the fight is still there to decrease the number of deaths from overdose.
“Marion County also had a horrible year,” he said.
There were a few bits of positive news:
In January, of the 63 reported overdoses, there were no fatalities, and 13 people voluntarily presented themselves to LifeStream for detox.
Also, Hockert gave an update about Florida’s Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network program, the state initiative that will hopefully be a game changer in Citrus County.
Under the plan, two designated paramedics will take only calls for overdoses.
Upon arrival, they will evaluate the patient and prescribe Suboxone, which reduces the addict’s urge for opioids and stops its effect of opioids already consumed.
Overdose patients will be transported to centrally located Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills, the task force’s locally designated overdose ER.
The plan is then to have the paramedics and peer specialists assigned to the patient lead them through community resources available to help people break the cycle of addiction.
Although Citrus County has increasingly more resources available for those who want to help with addiction, it’s hit or miss and often overwhelming for those seeking help.
The CORE program has a built-in sequence of steps, making it less overwhelming.
“All we’re waiting for is the money part to kick in,” Hockert said of the state money to fund the county’s program, about $225,000, as reported in August.
He said the CORE program should be up and running within weeks.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, as a response to the 65 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, at that time the deadliest year-to-date.
