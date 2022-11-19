Although even one death from a drug overdose is too many, the good news from the county opioid task force’s monthly meeting Nov. 17: the death rate is trending downward, said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator.
There were four reported deaths from opioid-related overdose in August and one in September, Hockert reported.
The numbers from October have not come in yet, he added.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Right now we have 30 (total) fatalities less than last year, so it’s looking better; we’re going in the right direction, but we still need to do more work,” he said.
To-date there were 58 total reported overdose fatalities from all drugs and 47 overdose deaths from opioids, which includes Fentanyl, Heroin, Methadone, Oxycodone and Suboxone.
Note: the task force’s main focus is on opioid use and addiction and not other lethal drugs, although many of the other drugs being used are being laced with fentanyl, a deadly opioid.
Hockert reported that, while the fatalities are trending downward, the rate of overdose visits to emergency rooms hasn’t changed.
“There’s still a lot of use out there, still a lot of overdoses, but fewer people are dying,” he said. “We can contribute that to education and Narcan. They’re figuring out that what they’re taking is going to have fentanyl in it.”
Other news from the task force: The Citrus Department of Health in Lecanto is now distributing Narcan to the public.
Narcan/naloxone nasal spray reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.
It’s a key component in the battle against the opioid epidemic, not just to first responders like law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, but also to everyday citizens.
The hope is that people in the community will carry naloxone with them in case they encounter an overdose emergency and can save someone’s life.
Those interested in picking up boxes of Narcan can go to the Citrus Department of Health, 3700 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 352-513-6073.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force, comprised of people from government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, began as a response to the 65 reported opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020.
In 2021, there were 82 reported opioid-related overdose deaths.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.