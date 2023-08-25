Ian prep

The county will open sandbag sites at two locations Saturday in advance of a weather system that could impact Florida.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County has announced it will open two self-serve sandbag sites Saturday in case a tropical weather system worsens.

The sites will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the following locations:

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

