Citrus County has announced it will open two self-serve sandbag sites Saturday in case a tropical weather system worsens.
The sites will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the following locations:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
Citrus County has announced it will open two self-serve sandbag sites Saturday in case a tropical weather system worsens.
The sites will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the following locations:
• Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
• Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River
Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Residents need to bring a shovel.
For updates, visit the Citrus County government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CitrusCountyBOCC.
If you have any questions about sandbag sites, contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at (352) 527-7610.
Brian McClure, a meteorologist with BayNews9, said forecasters have been watching an area of low pressure drift across Central America the past couple days. As of press time, it was in the western Caribbean, east of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.
“It hasn’t developed into a tropical depression yet, but likely will by Sunday or Monday,” McClure said. “It will be near or over land this weekend, so that will slow its development.”
McClure said it is “way too early to estimate the exact location this will move next week, but we do think it will move across Florida.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.