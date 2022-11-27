True to his promise, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard has formally carved out space at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss breaking with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and joining another district.
Kinnard, at an earlier meeting this month, expressed displeasure with SWFWMD over the tone of a letter sent from the District to the board regarding ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campgrounds.
Kinnard said he believes joining the Suwannee River Water Management District, which covers all or part of 15 counties, including Levy, would be a better fit for Citrus County.
Kinnard said the water district pulls $2.7 million out of Citrus County annually in millage and residents are not getting the bang for their buck.
“You would think for that kind of money it should feel more like a partnership and it doesn’t,” Kinnard said.
The catalyst in this potential breakoff is the disputed ownership of the ramp/campgrounds.
The District said it owns the property and the county disagrees. The county has not provided the Chronicle with documents showing it is the rightful owner.
County attorney Denise Dymond Lyn, in an Nov. 9 email to the SWFWMD general counsel, said the records “will be released in a reasonable timeframe after all appropriate review.”
But, she added, “as you (SWFWMD) have threatened litigation against the county please recognize that I represent the county and direct all of your communications related to these matters directly to me and I will provide a response to you.”
The District has not threatened litigation. It wants answers.
Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD, told the Chronicle recently the county has provided “zero evidence” the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot area is owned by the county and he doesn’t understand why this has suddenly become an issue.
“We’ve had a partnership with the county for 30 years,” Molligan said. “We want to keep the facility operating. That’s all we’re trying to do here.”
A last-minute measure was reached last week by SWFWMD and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years.
That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out the ownership dispute for these well-used facilities at 8600 West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
This is all likely to come up when the board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.