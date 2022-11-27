True to his promise, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard has formally carved out space at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss breaking with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and joining another district.

Kinnard, at an earlier meeting this month, expressed displeasure with SWFWMD over the tone of a letter sent from the District to the board regarding ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campgrounds.

Jeff Kinnard

Kinnard

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.