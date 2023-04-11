As Citrus County continues experiencing dry weather conditions due to a prolonged lack of rainfall, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday issued an official burn ban. The burn ban applies to all unincorporated Citrus.
The ban includes:
Campfires;
Bonfires;
Unpermitted controlled burns;
Burning of yard and household trash;
Burning of construction debris;
Burning of organic debris; and
Igniting of fireworks
Residents are permitted to have a fire if it is done on a suitable piece of equipment designed to contain the fire and flame. Outdoor cooking may also be done in any public or private place where there are facilities designed for outdoor cooking.
“Citrus County Fire Rescue has waited as long as possible to issue this burn ban,” said Citrus County Fire Rescue Chief Craig Stevens. “The current dry conditions are favorable for the rapid development and spread of brush fires throughout the County. Ensuring the safety of every resident and visitor throughout Citrus County and minimizing the likelihood for loss of property county wide are top priorities for Citrus County Fire Rescue.”
Anyone convicted of violating this ban could be subject to a $500 fine and/or a sentence of 60 days in jail.