Rebecca Bays 2023
Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners said Tuesday it may be time for the county’s tourism officials to start thinking bigger and spreading its tourism tax money to all parts of Citrus County and not just Crystal River.

Commissioner Rebecca Bays believes it’s time for someone from the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) to come before the board and discuss operations and explain the tourism tax.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags