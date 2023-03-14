County commissioners said Tuesday it may be time for the county’s tourism officials to start thinking bigger and spreading its tourism tax money to all parts of Citrus County and not just Crystal River.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays believes it’s time for someone from the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) to come before the board and discuss operations and explain the tourism tax.
The matter came up Tuesday when the board voted unanimously to approve the TDC’s recommendation to award Save Crystal River $250,000 to match a grant from the Southwest Florida Water Management District for completion of the King’s Bay Restoration Project.
Bays said she supports such a worthwhile project but would like to hear from the TDC on how it is representing Homosassa, Inverness and the county’s eastside lakes. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard agreed.
“The east side of the county is drawing visitors too and there needs to be money spent over there,” he said.
Kinnard said he would like to see the TDC “go big,” perhaps finding venues for hosting fishing tournaments or large conventions.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, said he is open to coming back for a presentation.
“Your board is very much committed to Crystal River,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach told Pricher.
At the start of the meeting, another funding request was pulled from the agenda.
Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, was scheduled to ask the board to take $55,000 from tourism tax money and create a photo library and video focusing on more marketing representation involving LGBTQ folks, Blacks, indigenous people, people of color, the disabled and solo tourists.
Madden Media, the Citrus County Tourist Development Council’s (TDC) ad agency, determined that 54% of people said they don’t feel culturally represented in online advertising and are more likely to interact with an ad that they feel authentically represents their orientation.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.