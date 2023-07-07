The Chronicle reached out to Citrus County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer to answer some questions about the new online permitting portal.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
The Chronicle reached out to Citrus County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer to answer some questions about the new online permitting portal.
Q: Does this new system streamline the process?
A: “It does. However, every new system takes awhile to get used to. The biggest drag is the migration of existing permits into (the software system). As we have fewer of those and more permits that were created directly into the new system, the more noticeable the improvements will be.”
Q: Who will mostly use this new online portal? Residents or builders?
A: “While both can use the system, it is fair to say that builders will make the most use of it.”
Q: You are urging patience during the transition. What was the previous software system and how did it work?
A: We previously used Hansen 7 for about 23 years. Hansen itself was kind of a rudimentary system that only held the data and calculated fees.
The elements that made it useful were custom, in-house written applications that kind of “wrapped around” Hansen — like the contractor portal, online permitting and the mobile inspection application. These components were not supported by Hansen.”
Q: Does the new system cut down on time for folks?
A: “It will once we get through this initial migration process. When staff and builders are comfortable with the new platform, many manual tasks will be automated. Staff will be able to simultaneously work on their portion of the application.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
