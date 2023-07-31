There are an estimated 5,700 businesses and residents in Citrus County who are either unserved or underserved when it comes to broadband internet access.
And in a world increasingly dependent on computers, this "digital divide" poses a problem.
County commissioners have made this a priority and have been successful in tapping into state and federal programs to help solve the problem.
But they need to gather information and that’s where residents come in.
The county is asking folks to take an Internet speed test to determine their current broadband connectivity.
Just go to https://floridajobs.org/broadband and follow the prompts.
No Internet where you’re at? There will be a space to enter your address and say so.
“We want to identify as many unserved or underserved areas as possible,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschrorer said. “This is a way to put your voice on the record.”
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has created and funded the Office of Broadband to identify under-served areas in all 67 counties.
That office in turn gave the go-ahead for counties to form a Local Technology Planning Team, to include cross-sections of the community including stakeholders in education, health care, private business, community organizations and government.
These teams collect information to see what each community has now and what is needed.
Citrus County has formed its own planning team, which will send the information gathered from the community to the state.
Depending on where people and businesses are, Internet access is spotty and, in some areas, impossible.
County Administrator Steve Howard has said broadband expansion “is no longer a want. It is a need.
“We need to ensure Citrus County is not forgotten,” he said.
To achieve it, Howard said, the county must “work closely with our state and federal delegation and strategic partners (and) seek out all state, federal, and private grant opportunities.”
The state announced recently it will inject $1.24 million into Citrus County to help ease the digital divide, which, in its simplest terms, is the gap between those who have and don’t have access to computers and the Internet.
That would add 310.9 miles of fiber-optic cable in the unincorporated communities in the northeast and northwest and provide unserved locations with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
