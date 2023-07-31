There are an estimated 5,700 businesses and residents in Citrus County who are either unserved or underserved when it comes to broadband internet access.

And in a world increasingly dependent on computers, this "digital divide" poses a problem.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

