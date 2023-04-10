If you’re a Carolina Panthers fan, you might know the name Sam Franklin, the safety who sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a December 2020 game.
But did you know that Franklin grew up in Crystal River and attended Citrus High School where he played wide receiver, safety and linebacker on the CHS football team and graduated in 2015?
How about Rick Hamilton, who played football for the Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, also for the Orlando Predators — he also went to CHS, graduating in 1988.
While we’re talking about the Predators, another former player, Charlie Dean, graduated from CHS in 1989.
Former Kansas City Royals shortstop Nick DelGuidice, is also a CHS graduate (2007).
And let’s not forget women’s college basketball. Joy Porter, now Joy Salter, CHS Class of 1992, made it to the women’s Final Four in 1993 when she played for Florida Atlantic University.
Why are we talking about this?
Enter, Dr. Devonte White who has an idea.
White, now 30, graduated from Citrus High School in 2010, then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University in 2014 and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Florida A&M University in 2015.
Currently, he lives in Washington, D.C. where he works as an analyst for the federal government.
But his heart is in Citrus County where he grew up and the place he considers home.
Ever since he left in 2010 for college, he has continued to find ways to build up his hometown community.
In 2019, he partnered with Nigerian Olympic athlete Shane Lawal and his foundation and also with the county to renovate the Alexander Park basketball court in Hernando.
In 2021, White got involved in renovating the historic Black Pine Hill Cemetery in Inverness.
Now the 30-year-old White wants to bring attention to the local athletes who went to high school in Citrus County and went on to find success in Division One college sports and/or professional sports.
“I’m starting with Citrus High School because that’s where I went, but I want to include Lecanto, Crystal River and Seven Rivers high schools too,” White said in a phone interview.
He said his idea is to have former players’ retired jerseys on display, or a banner or a plaque, something to hang from the gym ceiling or on a wall somewhere at the school, or something in a trophy case, something that says, “This player came from this place.”
White said he got this idea after the FAU Women’s Basketball team made it to the 2023 Final Four and his cousin, Joy (Porter) Salter posted something on Facebook about her team making the Final Four 30 years ago.
“So, I went on the CHS Alumni (Facebook page) and asked people if they knew of anyone who played Division One sports or went to the pros, and so many people responded,” White said. “From that, I compiled a list of the people, their sport, the year they graduated from Citrus, their college and, if they went on to the pros, their team, also a link to anything written about them,” White said.
Some of the other CHS alumni White found include: Patrick Fitzpatrick, football at Clemson (CHS 1975), Greg Key, baseball for Anaheim Angels (CHS 1978), Jimmy Bellamy, football at University of Utah (CHS 1988), Whitney Gelin, softball at Florida State University (CHS 1995), Todd Fehrenbach, baseball for Cincinnati Reds (CHS 1995), Jacob Hensley, cross country at University of South Florida (CHS 2019), and dozens more.
“The reason I’m doing this," White said, "there’s a misconception in Citrus County that, because we’re such a small community, you can’t make it to the next level. So, I thought if we had something in the schools from the people who did reach the next level, then it would give kids hope that it’s possible,” he said. “We have talent coming from here in Citrus County.”
White said he has already talked to Larry Bishop, CHS athletics director about his idea and hopes it will catch on with the other schools in the county.
Bishop was unavailable for comment on Monday.
White said he mainly wants to make people aware that Citrus County has always had talented young people and who go on to achieve their goals and dreams.
To contact Devonte White, email him at devontewhite42@gmail.com.