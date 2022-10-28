The inaugural Inverness Country Jam descended Friday, Oct. 28, on the city’s Liberty Park downtown, where thousands of attendees flooded the area to catch the opening night’s performers, including country legends Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin on the Main Stage, and local performer Kendall Tucker on the Depot Stage.

Inverness Country Jam

Kendall Tucker, a Dunnellon native, pauses while singing as guitarist Rick Lynn, of Inverness, plays in the background. Tucker, whose band, the Kendall Tucker Band, played on the Depot stage at the inaugural Inverness Country Jam on Friday, Oct. 28, at Liberty Park.

The event continues today, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Among the performers are Colton James & Janna Marie, Kendall Tucker, Frank Ray, Outlaw Apostles, Frankie Ballard, Creed Fisher and A Thousand Horses. Gates open at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Lorrie Morgan making a headline performance at 5 p.m. with Sawyer Brown taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can be seen on the festival website at invernesscountryjam.com.

Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.