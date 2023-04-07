With Citrus County experiencing the driest start to the year in 106 years, county commissioners Tuesday will consider a burn ban.

At this time, 100 percent of Citrus County is averaging over 501-600 on the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI), increasing the potential for wildfire and loss of property countywide

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags