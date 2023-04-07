With Citrus County experiencing the driest start to the year in 106 years, county commissioners Tuesday will consider a burn ban.
At this time, 100 percent of Citrus County is averaging over 501-600 on the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI), increasing the potential for wildfire and loss of property countywide
The Florida Forest Service uses the KBDI to estimate the dryness of the soil and surface fuels. Depending on the daily high temperature, the index increases for each day without rain and decreases when it rains. The scale ranges from 0 (no moisture deficit) to 800.
A prolonged drought (high KBDI) influences fire intensity largely because more fuel is available for combustion. In addition, the drying of organic material in the soil can lead to increased difficulty in fire suppression.
Bryan Williams, a meteorologist with the Florida Forest Service, said the summer-like temperatures will continue and new record highs could continue to be set. Southwest Florida continues to experience extreme drought, he said.
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson last Thursday urged Floridians to take precautions as the state’s wildfire season has arrived.
“Prepare your home regularly by clearing your roof and your gutters of debris,” Simpson said during an appearance at the Florida Forest Service Valrico Forestry Station in Dover. “Prepare your yard by creating and maintaining a defensible space or buffer around your home.”
Commissioners will discuss implementing a burn ban when they meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.