County commissioners may revisit the Pirate’s Cove purchase in Ozello.
If that name sounds familiar, it should because it was much in the news in 2021-2022 when the county had discussed buying the property.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was the driving force behind the county’s potential purchase back then. He believed the property could be turned into a passive public park and enjoyed for future generations.
He still believes that and would welcome a chance to revisit it.
The site at the end of Ozello is about 3.6 acres on 750 feet of water frontage and includes about a half-acre of commercial land and abuts an existing park and boat ramp.
The potential purchase resurfaced after resident Gark Rankel fired off a letter to county commissioners, asking them to explore a sale.
The estate of former owner George Decker hired a real estate firm in 2021 to market the property at an asking price of $825,000.
The county in November 2021 made an offer of $616,000 – the lowest appraisal price – but it was rejected.
After much discussion and delays, the owner took the property off the market to pursue other options, including building single-family homes.
To date, there’s been no movement on the property.
“In my judgment, the Pirate’s Cove property and surrounding inshore area is unsurpassed in its aesthetic value and tourism potential for paddlers, anglers, eco-tourists and folks who just want to get out and enjoy nature,” Rankel wrote to commissioners.
Rankel said an expanded Pirate’s Cove Park would relieve crowding at the normally congested Chassahowitzka River and Kings Bay sites.
The idea to revisit the matter has another county commissioner’s support.
“I was in favor of it before and still am now,” Commissioner Holly Davis said. “I think it’s a great idea.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
