Residents on Wednesday can listen to county commissioners and other elected officials discuss the state of Citrus County during the eighth annual leadership summit.
And while they can attend, there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said citizens are encouraged to attend any regular commission meeting to speak on issues brought up at the summit.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lecanto Government Building, Room 166, 3600 West Sovereign Path.
County commissioners, school board officials, and representatives from the cities of Crystal River, Inverness and the Sheriff’s Office will attend. The purpose is to enhance coordination between elected officials in Citrus County.
BOCC Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach has invited elected officials and staff representatives from
the Citrus County School Board, City of Inverness, City of Crystal River, and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to discuss, plan, and prioritize mutual programs, projects, and issues facing Citrus County while looking to the future.
For more information, contact Kampschroer at 352-527-5484.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.