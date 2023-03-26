Residents on Wednesday can listen to county commissioners and other elected officials discuss the state of Citrus County during the eighth annual leadership summit.

And while they can attend, there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said citizens are encouraged to attend any regular commission meeting to speak on issues brought up at the summit.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags