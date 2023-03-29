Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard set the tone at Wednesday's eighth annual Leadership Summit by sounding the call for unity among government and community leaders.
“Collectively we can move this county forward,” Howard told the group. “(We) can’t do it alone.”
"We" were the gathered assemblage of officials who sat around a long table at the Lecanto Government Center. They included county commissioners, school board officials, representatives from the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, and the sheriff.
Their goal was to enhance coordination and identify mutual concerns. More than three hours later, they agreed to focus on a trio of challenges as the community grows: public safety, economic development and transportation.
And they agreed it will come down to paying for improvements.
They governed familiar ground: from putting a one-cent sales tax on the ballot (a "Cent for Citrus") to repaving roads.
“Right now we need $20 million a year just to keep up with the paving,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
She added that it’s time to rethink how the county delivers services to residents.
“Ad valorem is just never going to keep pace with everything we have to provide,” she said.
For example, adding a one-cent optional sales tax would be roughly equivalent to $22 million, with 25% of that produced from tourists, she said.
“At the end of the day, it would probably only cost citizens less than $50 a year to generate that one penny in our county,” Bays said
Sheriff Mike Prendergast said the need for a fully staffed deputy force is critical as the county expands “at a rapid pace.”
“Without public safety you don't have a community,” he said.
Crystal River Councilman Ken Brown said his city has been “discovered” around the world and tourists are straining parks and other infrastructure.
“Some of the residents are saying, ‘How much is too much?’” he said.
Brown suggested the Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) free up some of its bed tax money to assist with infrastructure improvements to accommodate this influx of tourists.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it might be time for the TDC to diversify its marketing and use more of tourism tax revenue to improve existing county facilities.
“We will attract visitors to stay longer and spend more money,” Kinnard said.
County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis said the TDC is already diversified and “we are marketing the entire county.”
Davis said it’s time to get a handle on generational poverty in Citrus County.
“We need to have a real conversation about homelessness,” Davis said.
Inverness City Councilman Cabot McBride said he is pleased to see the improvements along U.S. 41 North underway.
“It’s going to be a big deal for our community,” he said.
Inverness, he said, also has infrastructure needs as population increases. One of the big-ticket items is getting homes and businesses off septic systems and onto the more environmentally friendly sewer.
“It ain't sexy but it sure is necessary,” McBride said.
The group plans to hold a follow-up summit sometime in October or November.
To view the entire summit, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9PRdR1puY4.