Steve Howard

Howard

Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard set the tone at Wednesday's eighth annual Leadership Summit by sounding the call for unity among government and community leaders.

“Collectively we can move this county forward,” Howard told the group. “(We) can’t do it alone.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Rebecca Bays 2023

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags