Homosassa Lions host EOC speaker

Lane Schneider, coordinator of the emergency management division of Citrus County.

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus Countians are being asked to keep an eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic Ocean that some models have hitting the east coast of Florida and crossing the state.

The most recent track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) had the large storm becoming a Category 1 hurricane just prior to landfall, packing winds from 74 to 95 mph.

