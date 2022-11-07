Citrus Countians are being asked to keep an eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic Ocean that some models have hitting the east coast of Florida and crossing the state.
The most recent track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) had the large storm becoming a Category 1 hurricane just prior to landfall, packing winds from 74 to 95 mph.
“We are definitely monitoring it," said Lane Schneider, the county’s emergency management coordinator. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the track. Just because it's so wide, Florida will definitely get something from it."
Schneider said almost the entire state has a 30% chance of tropical-storm force winds.
Nicole right now remains a subtropical storm, which has characteristics of a tropical and non-tropical system.
Schneider, in his latest update, said the strongest winds remain over 60 miles from the center rather than at the ‘eyewall.’
“Expect a large, messy system,” he said.
Rain bands could enter central and western Florida Wednesday or Thursday morning and persist into Friday. There is potential for tides Thursday night and Friday to be 2-3 feet above normal as winds come onshore.
“The Nature Coast, including Cedar Key, has a risk of a storm surge if Nicole makes it into the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.
Schneider said residents should review their hurricane evacuation plans and make sure they are stocked with supplies.
The NHC on Monday morning issued a hurricane watch for the east coast of Florida, from Hallandale Beach to the border of Brevard and Volusia counties and Lake Okeechobee.
Also, a storm-surge watch was issued for most of the east coast.
“On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday and approach the East Coast of Florida by Wednesday night,” an advisory from the hurricane center said.
The six-month hurricane season will end Nov. 30.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.