Citrus County posted a 4.4% unemployment rate for June, up from 3.9% the month earlier, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
That 4.4% rate is identical to the county’s rate in June 2022.
Among Florida’s 67 counties, Citrus had the third highest rate. Only Hendry and Highlands counties were higher, at 5.7% and 4.6% respectively.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, said this latest report shows the region’s unemployment rates are returning to more normal levels.
“What we are witnessing is the impact of new entrants into the workforce,” he said. “There are many graduates who are injecting our region with talent but have not secured a job yet. With the strong growth of open positions, the prospect for these new entrants is very positive.”
The unemployment rate represents the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.
Citrus County in June had a labor force of 51,655, up 518 people from May. The number of employed increased by 237 to 49,390 but the number of unemployed rose by 281 to 2,265.
The Homosassa Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes all of Citrus County, posted 35,800 jobs in May, an increase of 1,300 over the year.
Meanwhile, CareerSource CLM will hold a Citrus County Job Fair set for Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Realtor’s Association of Citrus County. More details will be forthcoming.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
