Citrus County posted a 4.4% unemployment rate for June, up from 3.9% the month earlier, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

That 4.4% rate is identical to the county’s rate in June 2022.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

