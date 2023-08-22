County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach returned to a board meeting Tuesday after being gone about two months while she underwent treatment for breast cancer.
Vice chairwoman Holly Davis had been handling her duties during that time.
“I’m glad to be back,” Schlabach said.
And one of the big things facing her on the agenda was a last-minute compromise worked out with Andy Chan, CEO of Right Rudder Aviation.
After a contentious discussion at the previous meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to ink a five-year lease with the county’s fixed-base operator at the Inverness Airport.
County Administrator Steve Howard said negotiations were finalized last night with Chan.
Chan said Tuesday he is “looking toward to the next five years and beyond.”
Previously, there had been friction about the terms of the lease and its length.
Several audience members Tuesday spoke glowingly of Right Rudder CEO Andy Chan and urged the commissioners to extend the contract.
Chan at the previous meeting proposed a 50-year lease, which was rejected by the board.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said she didn’t have anything against Right Rudder. It was the 50-year request that threw her, she said.
Commissioner Holly Davis said she owed Chan an apology for the way some statements made at the last meeting were perceived. But she said Chan also owed the board an apology for strong comments he made that falsely accused commissioners of being anti-business.
“All you had to do was ask,” Davis told Chan, referring to any questions he might have had regarding the lease.
Commissioners seemed content to forget the inflammatory comments and move forward in a spirit of cooperation.
“This is what it is supposed to look like when you are charged with getting the best deal,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny local fortune teller, Ann Reed, a permit and business license to open Psychic Readings by Angela at 3351 State Road 44 in Inverness.
Commissioner Finegan questioned the applicant’s submitted references and her length of residency in Citrus County.
Commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to hire another four-person litter crew to help combat the trash along county-owned highways.
For logistical reasons, the date of the Pine Ridge housing development hearing will be at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 24 and it will be held at the Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness. A previous request to hold it at the College of Central Florida on Sept. 12 was rejected.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
