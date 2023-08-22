Ruthie Schlabach

County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach returned to a board meeting Tuesday after being gone about two months while she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

Vice chairwoman Holly Davis had been handling her duties during that time.

