Citrus County’s Division of Housing Services proudly plays an essential role in supporting local housing programs. Since 2019, the division has awarded a total of $916,000 in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funding, through the Not-For-Profit First Time Homebuyer strategy, to Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.

This funding aids a total of 54 low-income families on the road to homeownership. The SHIP program provides funds to local governments as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. The program was designed to serve very low-, low- and moderate-income families.

