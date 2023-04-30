Citrus County’s Division of Housing Services proudly plays an essential role in supporting local housing programs. Since 2019, the division has awarded a total of $916,000 in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funding, through the Not-For-Profit First Time Homebuyer strategy, to Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.
This funding aids a total of 54 low-income families on the road to homeownership. The SHIP program provides funds to local governments as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. The program was designed to serve very low-, low- and moderate-income families.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Not‐for‐Profit First Time Homebuyer strategy assists with the construction of homes sold by non‐profit developers to first-time homebuyers. This strategy provides a subsidy to eligible sponsors to pay development costs. Eligible development costs include fees charged by governmental entities in conjunction with residential construction (impact fees, building permits, utility fees, etc.), wells, septic and site preparation. Any funds not used for the payment of development costs may be used to offset the cost of construction or rehabilitation of an acquired eligible housing unit.
Mortgage loans are made directly to the purchaser of the home by the not‐for‐profit. “We value our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County,” said Michelle Alford, Director of Housing Services. “We are dedicated to serving our residents by increasing the quantity and quality of decent, safe, and affordable housing for Citrus County's very low-, low- and moderate-income families.”