Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list.
In comparison, HCA Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville received Healthgrades’ 2023:
- America’s 100 Best Hospital for Joint Replacement
- America’s 100 best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award.
- America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award.
- America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Excellence Award.
In addition, among 13 health care categories, Oak Hill performed better than expected in three categories, or above average.
Those categories were in reducing bed sores while in the hospital, reductions in deaths following serious complications after surgery, and reducing accidental cuts or hemorrhaging while receiving medical care.
The hospital received two ratings worse than expected. They were in rates of respiratory failure following surgery and blood stream infections following surgery.
As for patients, 65% reported they would “definitely” recommend the hospital. That was 5% below the national average.
Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., known as Healthgrades, was founded in 1998 and provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers. Healthgrades has collected information on more than 3 million U.S. health care providers, according to the company. It rates hospitals based on patient health care outcomes and other patent criteria.
As for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, it won no excellence awards. The Inverness facility received a Patient Safety Excellence in 2022, but not afterward.
For 2023, the HCA hospital had three ratings higher than expected. They were for reducing excessive bruising or bleeding because of surgery, respiratory failure following surgery, and reducing accidental cuts or punctures during medical care.
But hospital spokeswoman Katie Myers told the Chronicle that HCA Citrus has been recognized for its accomplishments by other organizations.
“We have a long history of exceptional performance ratings from a number of highly regarded organizations," Myers wrote the Chronicle. noting HCA Florida Citrus' Three Star Rating for both isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and aortic valve replacement (AVR) combined with coronary artery bypass grafting from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, a top heart hospital ranking by Consumer Reports, Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades (in 2022) as well as accolades from both the American Heart Association and Joint Commission.
As for patients, 58% said they would definitely recommend the hospital. That was 12 percentage points below the national average.
Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River did not fare any better than HCA Citrus. The Crystal River hospital received no excellence awards.
Of 13 health care categories, 12 ratings were as expected and one was below average, or worse than expected.
That category was in cases of collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery.
Bravera did not respond to the Chronicle about the Healthgrades ratings.
As for patients, 59% reported they would definitely recommend the hospital to others. That was 11 percentage points below the national average.
Another nearby hospital that performed well this year was HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
It’s 2023 Healthgardes’ excellence awards included:
- America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award (2023, 2022, 2021).
- America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award (2023, 2022, 2021).
- America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award (2023, 2022, 2021).
- America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Excellence Award™ (2023, 2022).
- America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery Award™ (2023, 2022).
“We are so proud of the colleagues who strive for excellence for every patient in our hospitals," Chad Christianson, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, wrote in a news release. “It’s their dedication to our community that positions us as the leader in healthcare and provides the very best experience for our neighbors."
In 13 health care categories, Ocala scored above average in five and below average in one, respiratory failure following surgery.
Adventhealth Ocala, formerly Munroe Regional Hospital, received an America’s 100 Best Hospitals award for spine surgery for 2023.
In 13 health care categories, the hospital scored above average in four and two below average. Those two were for excessive bruising or bleeding due to surgery and deep blood clots in lungs or legs following surgery.