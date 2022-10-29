The county anticipates having the remaining 1.7 miles of County Road 491 widened to four lanes by mid-2025, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
County commissioners in 2018 hoped it would have been done by now, before the opening of the Suncoast Parkway extension to S.R. 44.
Obviously, that target is gone.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“I wish we had been further along than what we are, that’s for sure,” County Commissioner Scott Carnahan said.
County Road 491 is a major corridor, he added, and time is of the essence.
“Let’s get this out to bid and get things rolling,” Carnahan said.
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the target now is to finish C.R. 491 by the time the parkway extension to County Road 486 is finished.
Kampschroer said the land acquisition process is taking longer than expected and is about two months behind. That part of the project should wrap up in November, she said.
Kampschroer said the county hopes to start the bid process near the first of the year, pending Florida Department of Florida approval. Once that is completed and a contractor selected, construction is tentatively set to begin late in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2023.
It should take two years to complete the second phase.
The first phase of the C.R. 491 widening between State Road 44 up to around the Lecanto Post Office wrapped up in 2019.
The second phase will widen the road between West Audubon Park Path and West Horace Allen Street.
The county’s legislative delegation – Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby – fought for and got $13.3 million to help fund phase two construction.
Massullo said Friday he had hoped the road would be finished by now.
“I believe with the increase of growth, both with residential development and now commercial development mid-county, the completion of the widening of County Road 491 is of paramount importance and should be a priority to the new county commission and county administrator,” Massullo said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.