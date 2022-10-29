The county anticipates having the remaining 1.7 miles of County Road 491 widened to four lanes by mid-2025, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.

County commissioners in 2018 hoped it would have been done by now, before the opening of the Suncoast Parkway extension to S.R. 44.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.