County Commissioner Holly Davis said the county owes it to the long-suffering residents of Inverness Village 4 to help fix their drainage problems and terrible roads.
The board thought it had a workable plan, after a landowner named Anton Van Usen stepped up to the plate and said he would front the money for a $450,000 engineering study to determine the costs of bringing stormwater and other infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood.
The end game was to create a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) and all the stakeholders had agreed that was the way to go.
“We have worked hard to bring everyone to the table to get an MSBU and (Van Usen) agreed to take the risk to front the money with the expectation he’d get it back if the MSBU went through,” Davis said.
But then comes the bombshell.
Van Usen, she said, reneged on paying for the study, leaving the county caught between a rock and a hard place.
“He has turned his back on the community,” Davis said.
Commissioners at their meeting Monday now have to figure out how to deal with this development. The only viable option is to create an MSBU for the affected area roughly between Interdependence Boulevard and Arlington Street.
But the MSBU cannot be created without someone footing the bill for the $450,000 engineering study.
“I cannot speak for the board but I would not be comfortable putting that on taxpayers’ backs,” Davis said.
Under an MSBU, the entire cost of paving the road is borne by property owners. That includes all engineering and surveying fees, materials and labor.
Davis doesn’t know how Van Usen sold the idea of buying in the infrastructure-challenged community but she said whatever he told them, “they got sold a bill of goods.”
And what concerns Davis is that he continues to sell lots in Inverness Village Unit 4 so the costs of creating an MSBU will escalate given more people to be hooked up to the stormwater system.
Commissioners on Monday will likely discuss such funding options as using money from the Duke Energy capital improvement fund and taking it out of general fund reserves. The county would recover that money if the project reaches fruition.
But there’s another factor complicating matters.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District Management District (SWFWMD) has not issued an environmental resource permit regarding stormwater. That agency has also issued a cease-and-desist order regarding modifications to the roads or drainage in the area.
Under Florida law, the county cannot hold one permit up for another so the county had no choice to issue building permits even though the required environmental permit was not in place.
County Administrator Randy Oliver estimated the cost of the engineering study is $400,000 and $450,000.
“The cost is high because of the stormwater analysis and engineering that is required,” Oliver wrote in an agenda memo. “Drainage appears to be a significant issue. It is unclear as to how many, if any, lots will be needed as drainage retention areas (DRAs) and where any existing houses create an issue.”
The amount of the MSBU assessment is unknown until the county receives an engineer’s estimated cost.
“However, it will be much higher than normal assessment projects because of drainage issues,” Oliver said. “We can, however, lengthen the assessment to 20 years versus 10 years to help mitigate the financial impact on property owners.”
The board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.