Inverness Village 4roads

Roads like this one in Inverness have residents in the Inverness Village area traversing rough terrain. At top, a vehicle streaks past on North Independence Boulevard. County Commissioner Holly Davis said the county owes it to the long-suffering residents of Inverness Village 4 to help fix their drainage problems and terrible roads.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The board thought it had a workable plan, after a landowner named Anton Van Usen stepped up to the plate and said he would front the money for a $450,000 engineering study to determine the costs of bringing stormwater and other infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood.

