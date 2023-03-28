The continued expansion of the Suncoast Parkway – from State Road 44 to its eventual terminus at U.S. 19 north of Crystal River – will have significant impacts on the local economy and surrounding land uses.
A Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) representative pressed that point during a presentation Tuesday before the County Commission.
The discussion focused on land-use patterns in the vicinity of the interchanges at Cardinal Street and State Road 44 and County Road 486.
Construction starts this year on extending it another three miles, from State Road 44 to County Road 486, about 1,500 feet east of the Pine Ridge entrance.
The TBRPC’s intent is to steer clear from building strip malls and scattered commercial use at those interchanges and try to attract office and industrial parks and professional-service facilities.
Sarah Vitale, principal urban designer with the TBRPC, outlined four proposed recommendations for the interchange areas:
Centralize utilities at the interchange sites, similar to what’s being done at Cardinal Street.
Establish an overlay zone for each interchange – identify properties where existing zoning may continue but will allow other uses such as professional office, commercial and light industrial uses.
County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach said she is a fan of overlay districts because they create less “hodge-lodge” development.
Encourage compact development strategies to attract industry and job creation to each interchange.
Density bonus incentives could be one way to attract those employers, she said.
Consider creating a Community Development District or a Business Improvement District for each interchange. They would be funded by a special assessment on properties within the districts to pay for infrastructure improvements and community amenities neat the interchanges
Vitale also told commissioners the TBRPC is working with county staff to coordinate the $262,650 state grant awarded to Citrus County to fight sea level rise.
The presentation was information-only, and no vote was taken.
