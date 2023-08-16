Fort Island Beach

In this file photo, visitors at Fort Island Beach in Crystal River cool off in the Gulf waters.

 Nancy Kennedy / Citrus County Chronicle

It’s safe to go back in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) on Wednesday removed its advisory about high bacteria levels at Fort Island Beach.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags