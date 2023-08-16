It’s safe to go back in the water.
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) on Wednesday removed its advisory about high bacteria levels at Fort Island Beach.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s safe to go back in the water.
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) on Wednesday removed its advisory about high bacteria levels at Fort Island Beach.
Tests completed for Enterococcus bacteria in water samples taken Aug. 14 showed acceptable levels.
Enterococcus bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of an elevated concentration of these bacteria is an indicator of pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or sewage.
The bacteria has also been associated with an increased risk of swimming-associated illness.
If present in high concentrations in recreational waters and ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes.
In 1998, five of Florida's coastal counties began monitoring for Enterococci bacteria under a grant-funded pilot program, according to the Florida Department of Health.
By the beginning of 2000, there were 11 counties participating in the program, which continued through July 2000.
In August 2000, the Beach Water Sampling Program was extended to 30 of Florida's coastal counties through state legislation and funding.
In August 2002, the program also began collecting water samples on a weekly basis with additional funding from U.S. EPA.
For more information, contact DOH-Citrus at (352) 513-6100, or visit the Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality website at: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html.
And for more about DOH-Citrus, visit https://citrus.floridahealth.gov/.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.