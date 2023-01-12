County commissioners were hoping to use the $6.6 million from last year’s sale of Betz Farm to offset costs for a new animal shelter.
Now, the county is just trying to salvage the sale.
Commissioners last May voted unanimously to sell the 350-acre parcel property north of Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River to Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, who submitted the best and highest bid at $6.6 million.
But two months later, Ashtari requested a 30-day extension of the due diligence period and closing date.
Ashtari told the county his initial backer on the sale dropped out due to the current housing market and rising interest rates.
On Dec. 14, Ashtari requested a three-month extension to get a necessary permit from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
The board voted 3-1 Tuesday to allow Ashtari to deliver $30,000 in escrow and pushed the new extension three months to April 15, 2023. Ashtari will incur a $10,000 non-refundable penalty each month he doesn’t close on the property.
If he closes in two months, he gets $10,000 back. The property must close by the 90th day, per the motion.
Attorney Denise Dymond Lyn said the original contract expired in December, adding yet another wrinkle to the drama.
So commissioners Tuesday were faced with the option of putting the Betz Farm property back on the market or removing the property from other county parcels for sale.
The discussion went back-and-forth and three motions were made but, because Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was on vacation and not present, they all died due to 2-2 votes.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays, who voted against the extension Tuesday, said the county gave the buyer enough time to close the sale and as long as he keeps getting extensions without penalties, “there’s no motivation for him to continue.”
Bays said the county is setting a bad precedent.
“It’s time to fish or cut bait,” she said.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said Ashtari is a quality developer and wanted to give him more time.
“We are heading into a possible recession and I would encourage this land being sold at the price it was offered,” Schlabach said.
Commissioner Holly Davis agreed.
“I just think he’s already put a lot of skin in the game and a little good will would be a good thing,” she said.”
But commissioners made it clear they expect the buyer to work this out.
“This guy better close in 90 days,” said Commissioner Diana Finegan, who offered compromise motions throughout the discussion “in the spirit of trying to bring everyone together.”
Meanwhile, Schlabach told the Chronicle on Wednesday that even if the current deal falls through another buyer will step up and the proceeds would go to the animal shelter.
Is she optimistic that will happen?
“I have to be optimistic in this job,” she said.