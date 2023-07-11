Gene McGee

Sunrise Consulting Group

County lobbyist Gene McGee, representing Sunrise Consulting Group, gave an extensive overview to county commissioners Tuesday on how the recently ended 2023 legislative session will affect Citrus County.

Florida lawmakers in May finalized a $117 billion budget – a $5 billion increase from last year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.