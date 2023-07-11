County lobbyist Gene McGee, representing Sunrise Consulting Group, gave an extensive overview to county commissioners Tuesday on how the recently ended 2023 legislative session will affect Citrus County.
Florida lawmakers in May finalized a $117 billion budget – a $5 billion increase from last year.
Gov. Ron DeSantis approved funding for 10 Citrus projects and vetoed funding for two others.
“Generally speaking, the county did very well,” McGee said.
McGee, in his presentation, outlined the following Citrus County projects that were funded:
• Inverness Airport Phase 2: $9 million – for critical infrastructure for the business/industrial park.
• Halls River Multi-Use Path: $2.3 million.
• Crystal River Government Center: $1.35 million – for a new city hall.
• Whispering Pines Park: $1 million – for planned new park entrance off U.S. 41.
• Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Reclaim Project: $1 million – for infrastructure to send reclaimed water to westside golf courses.
• Homosassa River Restoration: $4 million – to clean up and restore the river.
• Kings Bay Restoration: $2 million – to finish the bay restoration/maintenance project.
• Citrus Construction Academy: $308,500 – for operating costs.
• LifeStream facility: $1.5 million – for construction of a Baker Act facility.
• LifeStream Capital Outlay: $2 million.
Challenges to home rule
Shawn Foster, president and CEO with Sunrise Consulting Group, discussed regulatory bills that limit the power of local government.
“This was the toughest year that I saw on home rule in over 23 years by the legislature,” Foster said.
• Senate Bill 1604 removes the ability of local governments to require certain design elements to single-family or two-family dwellings located in a planned unit development or master planned community.
• Senate Bill 250 means local governments cannot prevent someone from placing a temporary living structure on their property for 36 months after a storm.
• Senate Bill 170 requires local governments to suspend enforcement of ordinances that are challenged legally. Local governments must now produce and post a "business impact estimate" prior to passing an ordinance.
• House Bill 89 - Prohibits a local government from making substantive changes to building plans after issuance of a building permit.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.