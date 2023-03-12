Fort Island Gulf Beach will soon get a facelift thanks to a state grant worth $500,000.
The money courtesy of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) Recreational Trails Program.
“The funding from this grant will allow the enhancement of a key asset in Citrus County,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “These improvements will also provide a positive impact on the quality of life for Citrus County for future generations.”
This funding, along with the county’s match, will be used to make improvements to Fort Island Gulf Beach, located at the end of Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.
Renovations will include a new hard-surface parking lot with additional boat and trailer parking spaces; renovation of existing pavilions; and the purchase and installation of directional and educational signage.
Fort Island Gulf Beach offers a 15-acre beach area, with restrooms and showers, boat ramp, dock accessibility and a 200-foot pier that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico.
For more information about county parks and recreational facilities, contact Citrus County Parks & Recreation at (352) 527-7540.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
