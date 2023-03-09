Ralph Massullo

Ralph Massullo

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has announced it will award $17.1 million for water quality improvement projects in Citrus County designed to protect the health of freshwater springs across two Florida watersheds.

The 2022-23 Springs Coast Water Quality improvement grants will go to projects in the Crystal River/Kings Bay Basin and the Homosassa/Chassahowitzka Springs Basin.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags