The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has announced it will award $17.1 million for water quality improvement projects in Citrus County designed to protect the health of freshwater springs across two Florida watersheds.
The 2022-23 Springs Coast Water Quality improvement grants will go to projects in the Crystal River/Kings Bay Basin and the Homosassa/Chassahowitzka Springs Basin.
State Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said Citrus County benefits greatly from this funding and will “help prepare our area for growth while protecting and preserving some of our most important natural resources — our rivers and springs.”
“I am very grateful for the state through the DEP in continuing to fund these restoration projects, some of which are serving as models for the state moving forward and into the future,” said State Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto.
Here are the projects and the grant awards:
• Homosassa/Chassahowitzka (Sugarmill Woods Golf Course reuse project): $3.91 million
• Kings Bay/Crystal River (Stormwater System Inventory and Improvements): $2 million
• Homosassa/Chassahowitzka (Stormwater Master Plan): $500,000
• Kings Bay/Crystal River (Kings Bay Restoration project): $2 million
• Homosassa/Chassahowitzka (Swale stormwater improvements): $450,000
• Kings Bay/Crystal River (Crystal River Wastewater Treatment Facilities nutrient reduction improvements): $8.30 million
County Administrator Steve Howard weighed in on the $3.91 million for the Sugarmill Woods project.
“This grant award will assist Citrus County (in) achieving a top legislative priority for funding,” Howard said. “This is a win for Citrus County, the region, and the State of Florida.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.