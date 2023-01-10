Citrus County commissioners voted 4-0 to hire Eric Landon as the county's new growth management director and Mariselle Rodriguez as assistant county administrator.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was on vacation and not present Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Citrus County commissioners voted 4-0 to hire Eric Landon as the county's new growth management director and Mariselle Rodriguez as assistant county administrator.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was on vacation and not present Tuesday.
Landon, who worked with Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard in Camden, Georgia, will make $115,000 annually and will formally start Jan. 23. The position has been vacant since last May.
Rodriguez will start immediately and make $150,000 annually. She will fill a position that has been vacant since June 2021. Rodriguez has been the county’s community services director for three years and that position must now be filled.
Landon has a vast background in the field, is a certified planner with the American Planning Association and currently serves as the American Rescue Act Program Manager for county commissioners in Camden County, Georgia.
Rodriguez filled in as interim county administrator for about one month when former administrator Randy Oliver retired and Howard came on board.
The only other upper-management position yet to be filled is the economic development director. Howard said recently he’s close to making a recommendation.
The county has gone through two economic development directors in four years.
Dave Pieklik turned in his resignation letter in February 2022 after having served just 11 months as economic development director. Pieklik relocated to Orlando.
He replaced former director Bruce Register, who retired in late 2021 after three years on the job.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.