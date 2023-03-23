County commissioners Tuesday will set workshop dates for three projects they identified as top-priority: the new animal shelter, master plans for the Inverness and Crystal River airports and a pay-classification study for government employees.
Commissioners in January held a goal-setting strategic planning retreat to discuss, plan, and prioritize programs, projects, and issues facing Citrus County. They identified several issues, including the three to be discussed Tuesday.
All workshops will be held at the Citrus County Government Center in Inverness.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Animal shelter
After the shock wore off from a consultant’s $22 million price tag — for a basic no-frills shelter — commissioners remain determined they can bring this project in for no more than $9 million.
At the public hearing, set for 9 a.m. April 25, commissioners will discuss funding options and the latest progress in meeting their goal. Tocoi Engineering and MLM-Martin Architects will present county commissioners with a lower-cost conceptual design.
Citrus County has collected $2.19 million in private donations since 2021 to help offset costs. Including alternative funding sources brings the total to $3.3 million.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach has led the charge for a new shelter, calling the present facility outdated and unsafe.
Pay-classification study
The board has set a workshop for 10 a.m. May 11 to address a government employee salary compensation study designed to attract and retain employees and pay them competitive salaries.
Classification studies obtain accurate and descriptive information about the work in classified positions. The goal is to update the job descriptions and ensure positions are correctly classified.
Schlabach has been pushing for this study. The last one was done in 2007.
Airports
A workshop will be set for 9 a.m. June 6 to discuss the Crystal River and Inverness airports’ master plans, which identify short, intermediate, and long-term development goals at each facility.
Officials at both airports will estimate future air traffic forecasts and establish a development strategy for expansion.
Commissioners have big plans for an industrial park at the Inverness Airport. Crystal River has long needed a runway extension.
Andy Chan, with Right Rudder Aviation, the FBO at the Inverness Airport, submitted a list of needs earlier this month to the county. James Chen, his counterpart at the Crystal River Airport, did the same. Chen’s Crystal Aero Group is the FBO there.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.