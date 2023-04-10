Because of a staffing shortage, county commissioners Tuesday will consider approving an emergency purchase with a private nationwide company to provide a certified building official and other services.

The county’s growth management department has requested the purchase with SAFEbuilt LLC to provide the official, perform remote planning services and on-site inspections to Citrus County on an as-needed basis, according to Eric Landon, the county’s growth management director.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.