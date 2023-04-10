Because of a staffing shortage, county commissioners Tuesday will consider approving an emergency purchase with a private nationwide company to provide a certified building official and other services.
The county’s growth management department has requested the purchase with SAFEbuilt LLC to provide the official, perform remote planning services and on-site inspections to Citrus County on an as-needed basis, according to Eric Landon, the county’s growth management director.
County Administrator Steve Howard said the expenditure should not exceed $50,000.
“This emergency request allows the building department to continue services in times of staffing shortage and-or an unexpected spike in building activity,” Landon wrote in a memo to County Administrator Steve Howard.
Landon said the purchase will allow the growth management department to continue normal operations.
SAFEbuilt LLC provides services to local governments in Florida, including the city of Crystal River.
The company offers building department programs, building code plan reviews, building code inspections and code enforcement for cities, towns, counties, and other public agencies.
The Citrus County Growth Management Department manages the building permit process and, under its various divisions, oversee such services as building plan reviews, inspections, code enforcement and land use planning.
Commissioners will discuss the issue when they meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.