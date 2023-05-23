With 44% of local roads deemed in poor condition, county commissioners at a workshop Tuesday agreed it’s time to stop kicking the can down the road and act now to fix them.
But as usual, the problem comes down to funding.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 4:36 pm
The board batted around some ideas and staff will work up a report for a future meeting where commissioners will vote on funding options.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he is receptive to increasing the millage 0.2 mils each year for five years with the funds dedicated to residential road resurfacing. That would remain in effect until a replacement funding mechanism is found.
That option will likely be discussed during the 2023-24 budget talks later this year.
The current formula of ranking roads is determined by density (homes per foot of road). The exception is in the Citrus Springs Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU), where they are ranked from worst to first.
Commissioners favored an option that would keep that current formula but distribute $8 million proportionally among the five districts.
Using that scenario, 36.12 miles of roads would be resurfaced or paved in 2024. That would benefit 2,340 homes, especially in the Pine Ridge, Beverly Hills and Citrus Springs areas, which have some of the worst roads in the county.
Mark Svestka, chairman of the Pine Ridge Property Owners Association roads committee, offered the board another option: put a funding mechanism in place that would resurface their roads every 25 years.
Mary Jensen, county public works director, said it would cost $188 million to bring all roads up to county standards.
The obvious ways to raise money is to increase the millage rate, put a sales tax on the referendum dedicated to road improvements, or change the current formula the county uses to rank roads.
“It’s not a formula problem, it's a funding problem,” Kinnard said.
And pushing for a sales tax referendum is “destined to fail,” he added.
Jensen said traffic is getting thicker, vehicles have gotten bigger and heavier. That, she said, puts a strain on roads.
“Our roads are deteriorating faster than they used to,” Jensen said.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said roads are important to the economic development of a county and fixing them should be a top priority.
“It’s not going to get any cheaper,” she said. “We’ve got to figure a way out of this.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
