Under the watchful eye of a rodeo star, the Gospel Riders, a 4H drill team, mounted their horses and began “dancing on horseback while working as a team,” according to one of their young riders, Natalia Evans.
The Gospel Riders Drill Team, the official equestrian drill team of Marion and Citrus counties, hosted an all-day drill clinic Monday, Nov. 21, featuring Jessie Lynn, the current Miss Rodeo USA 2022 title holder and a well-established country singer, as their drill instructor.
“What’s been good about today is to see the amount of growth from when we start to when we finish at the end of the day, they’ve already accomplished so much so quickly that normally takes about 2-3 days and a pretty extensive drill team clinic to nail, and they are right there at it,” Lynn said.
The drill team performs to music in costume and will do different patterns and speeds throughout with the horses.
Sometimes they do themes for their performances as well, such as a previous Narnia-themed one with costumes and musical arrangement. All music they use in the performances is arranged by them.
Founded four years ago by a local mother-daughter duo, the Gospel Riders are a competition drill team, but also a ministry, according to 18-year-old Natalia Hemminger Evan. Their signature looks usually include Bible verses on the horses’ hips, as well as contemporary Christian music for their routines.
This year, at the State Championships for the Sunshine State Mounted Drill Team Association (SSMDTA), which they are a part of, they won two reserve grand champion awards with their youth theme and youth freestyle, and one grand champion award with their novice quad team.
“We’ve worked very, very hard,” Natalia said. “They’re great people, great horses. They love God. It’s really a great team.”
Lynn first met the Gospel Riders during one of her first times judging a drill team competition for SSMDTA, and they ended up hiring her for a drill clinic not long after. This is now the second drill clinic she has done with them.
“Being able to give back to others is a great reward, but being able to give them your time and attention and investing in them one on one is really great because this is a group of nine riders where it’s not too many, but it’s just enough where we can teach that life leadership development,” Lynn said, explaining why she decided to carve out time from her busy schedule as Miss Rodeo USA to travel to Florida for a clinic with the Gospel Riders.
“It’s really, truly about investing in the next generation and in those that maybe didn’t have the opportunities that I did growing up,” she said.
Ziggy Beutel-Tryba has been a member of the drill team for two-and-a-half years and was part of the novice team that won grand champion this year.
“It’s a lot of fun, everyone gets along really well," she said. "This is helping us focus more on what we need to learn.”
Her 11-year-old grandson, Shade, has become a “natural” according to her. He also is part of the drill team.
The team also, according to Natalia's mother, Ronda Hemminger Evan, originally started with just two classes for competition, but will have four now in 2023.
Ronda also said Lynn was not only instructing the team, but evaluating as well, looking for certain skills and attributes. Then, she is going to give Ronda her “Jessie’s Pick Four,” which will become its own class in 2023 for competitions.
Members of the drill team had nothing but praise to share of their experience working with Lynn.
“It is amazing,” MikelAnn Renwick said. “She’s very intuitive and she doesn’t make you just sit and listen like you’re in school, she puts you to work on the horse and teaches while you’re going, correcting not only the horse but you as a rider. And then she’s ready to jump in and take over your horse if you’re having an issue, and then put you right back on and show you what to do to fix it. I mean, she’s top notch.”
One of the members from Ocala, Addison Greene, said, “It’s so amazing, I’m learning so much, more than ever before. I’ve asked her a couple questions and she just has the answers and it’s helpful.”
It’s also thanks to the team’s sponsors that they are able to do what they do, said Ronda Hemminger Evan. The Greener Side Ranch in particular has allowed them to use the location to practice every week, and The Nana’s has helped provide them with costumes. The other sponsors are Aviston LLC, Evanger Ranch, Showtime Horse Sales, and Showcase Properties of Central Florida, plus several local, individual donors.
To help support the Gospel Riders and what they do, call Ronda Hemminger Evan at 352-422-0206.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.