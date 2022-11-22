Under the watchful eye of a rodeo star, the Gospel Riders, a 4H drill team, mounted their horses and began “dancing on horseback while working as a team,” according to one of their young riders, Natalia Evans. 

The Gospel Riders Drill Team, the official equestrian drill team of Marion and Citrus counties, hosted an all-day drill clinic Monday, Nov. 21, featuring Jessie Lynn, the current Miss Rodeo USA 2022 title holder and a well-established country singer, as their drill instructor.

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn, right, works with a group of riders Monday morning at the Greener Side Ranch in Pine Ridge. Lynn assisted members of the Gospel Riders Drill Team.
Gospel Riders member Shade Beutel, 11, takes a break from a workout to pet a nearby horse Monday at the Greener Side Ranch in Pine Ridge.
Jessie Lynn pauses Monday from giving riding instruction to The Gospel Riders Drill Team in Pine Ridge. Lynn is Miss Rodeo USA.
Members of the Gospel Riders Drill Team ride in the distance Monday at the Greener Side Ranch in Pine Ridge. Jessie Lynn, Miss Rodeo USA, worked with the riders during their equine drills.

