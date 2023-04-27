Chassahowitzka River Campground

The Chassahowitzka River Campground is a popular destination and offers a variety of activities.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County has hired an outside law firm to help in its legal fight with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) over ownership rights at the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp.

Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to retain Tampa-based Shutts & Bowen LLP with hopes of clearing up which entity owns the title to the boat ramp and paved parking area adjacent to the Chassahowitzka River Campground at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

