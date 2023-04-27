Citrus County has hired an outside law firm to help in its legal fight with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) over ownership rights at the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to retain Tampa-based Shutts & Bowen LLP with hopes of clearing up which entity owns the title to the boat ramp and paved parking area adjacent to the Chassahowitzka River Campground at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
The law firm’s partner Susan Spurgeon said the firm has agreed to discount its hourly billing fee of $500 to $275.
The county and SWFWMD have fought a war of words for months with both claiming rightful ownership.
The District filed its lawsuit Feb. 28 in Citrus County Circuit Court.
“As SWFWMD has asserted its ownership, I believe it prudent to have a title search completed along with additional research by outside counsel,” county attorney Denis Dymond Lyn wrote last month in an agenda item.
The Chassahowitzka River Campground is popular with the public because they can navigate down the river with a small boat toward the Gulf and scalloping locations.
District spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said Thursday that she could not comment on the commission's hiring.
“However, the District’s counsel has contacted the county’s outside counsel to express our willingness to find a solution to this matter without court intervention,” she said. “We have not yet heard a response.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.