As of Wednesday morning, the county has stopped issuing new building permits for three months at Inverness Village Unit 4.
This gives the county commissioners time to dig deeper into the road and drainage mess that has plagued that community for years.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We’re hitting the pause button so we can try to figure out a solution residents can afford,” Commissioner Holly Davis told the Chronicle.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays made the motion at Tuesday’s meeting, it was seconded by Davis and passed 4-0. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was not in attendance.
The board is also asking another law firm to look at the possibility of a long-term moratorium on issuing permits and inform the county of its rights and responsibilities concerning the roads there.
Inverness Village 4 has about 500 sites and 200-plus homeowners.
Residents have been urging commissioners at several meetings over the years to repair their roads, which are some of the worst in the county.
One resident Tuesday called out commissioners for not moving to fix the problem. Davis reminded her that this problem began with a previous board.
Davis, whose district covers Inverness Village, said she has made this issue a top priority since she was elected.
One solution bandied about is to create a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) where everyone pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads.
But County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach has said she would not vote for that because it would cost an estimated $80,000 per property owner.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to hire a consultant to come up with a more accurate cost of an MSBU and report back.
For now, the board hopes this stoppage of building more homes is a measure that will help in the short-term.
“When you’re in a hole, you stop digging,” Davis said.
The builder there continues to build on the lowest areas of the community, which means “they’re continually skyrocketing the cost to fix this because they are building where the drainage retention areas will go,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.