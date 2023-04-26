As of Wednesday morning, the county has stopped issuing new building permits for three months at Inverness Village Unit 4.

This gives the county commissioners time to dig deeper into the road and drainage mess that has plagued that community for years.

Holly Davis 2023

Commissioner Holly Davis.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

