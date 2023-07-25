County commissioners said Tuesday there’s not much they can do to stop 7-Eleven from building a convenience store-gas station in a sensitive environmental area of Homosssa but they can make sure such occurrences don’t happen again.
That means looking at revising land use regulations and being more proactive in obtaining more comprehensive information about future development projects.
“We will collectively do better in the future,” said County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who has been working with residents in her district about the planned 7-Eleven on the southwest corner of Halls River Road and U.S. 19.
The county’s hands are tied because the property is zoned commercial. The chain must still get a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to install underground fuel tanks.
Some are worried about the environmental impacts to the nearby Homosassa River and springs should a fuel leak occur.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said it’s time to “identify our environmental impacts and direct staff to make changes to land use.”
“We want good smart growth,” she said. “We want to be very cautious in how we develop Citrus County.”
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said FDEP has already outlined areas for protecting springs and the county can use those guidelines and direct these types of projects back to the board for review.
County Commissioner Holly Davis said the board has stressed it does not want car washes and self-storage facilities at key commercial parcels. Maybe it’s time to add gas stations to the list, she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.