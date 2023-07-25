County commissioners said Tuesday there’s not much they can do to stop 7-Eleven from building a convenience store-gas station in a sensitive environmental area of Homosssa but they can make sure such occurrences don’t happen again.

That means looking at revising land use regulations and being more proactive in obtaining more comprehensive information about future development projects.

Diana Finegan

Finegan

Rebecca Bays

Bays
Jeff Kinnard

Kinnard
Holly Davis

Davis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

