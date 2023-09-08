Here are the development permits and applications in Citrus County, Florida for September 2023:
- Starbucks Building Permit Request: Starbucks has requested a building permit for their site on West Norvell Bryant Highway (CR-486) in Lecanto. The site plan was previously issued, and these plans are for a 2,554 sq. ft. building with a drive-thru and covered outdoor seating area.
- Gill Properties LP Interior Remodel Permit: Gill Properties LP has requested an interior remodel permit for a new medical office at 2430 N. Heritage Oaks Path, Unit A4, in Hernando.
- Citrus Nutrition Interior Remodel Permit: Citrus Nutrition has requested an interior remodel permit at 4499 N. Lecanto Hwy (CR-491) in Beverly Hills.
- Skippers Whiskey River Saloon Seating Permit: Skippers Whiskey River Saloon has requested a permit to add outside seating at 3451 E. Louise Lane, Suite 100, in Hernando.
- RIP Inc. Harding & Carbone Inc. Building Permit: RIP Inc. Harding & Carbone Inc. is seeking a building permit for an after-the-fact modular scale house and other improvements at the RIP Landfill at 5355 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa.
- Nichole Murphy Interior Remodel Permit: Nichole Murphy has applied for an interior remodel permit for a beauty salon at 6140 Ww Corporate Oaks Drive in Crystal River.
- Advanced Auto Parts Building Permit: Advanced Auto Parts has requested a building permit for a new building at 4044 N. Lecanto Hwy. (CR-491) in Beverly Hills. The site plan application is pending approval.
- Bohler Engineering PUD Amendment: Bohler Engineering, representing 2022 Lecanto Lecanto, LLC, has requested an amendment to an existing Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 3499 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. (CR-486) in Lecanto. The amendment would allow a multi-story mini-warehouse use on the site, as well as combine two previously proposed outparcels.
- Brenda McKenzie Comprehensive Plan Amendment: Brenda McKenzie, on behalf of David and Pamela Finley, has requested a Comprehensive Plan Amendment and Atlas Amendment (CPA/AA) at 2142 and 2156 S. Waterman Drive. The application proposes changing the Land Development Code (LDC) Atlas designation from CLRMH to CLC on approximately 0.32 acres.
- Citrus County Land Development Ordinance Amendment: Citrus County Land Development has requested an Ordinance Amendment (OA) that includes various changes to the LDC, such as modifications to land use districts, consideration of temporary use requirements, and PUD requirements for gas stations in the Coastal High Hazard Area.
- Michael Wilburn CPA/AA/PUD Request: Michael Wilburn, on behalf of CJC Crystal River LLC, has requested a CPA/AA/PUD on approximately 5.39 acres at 7630 W. Seven Rivers Drive in Crystal River. The application requests to change the designation from LDR (Low Density Residential) to MDR/PUD (Medium Density Residential with a PUD) for up to 20 multi-family units.
- Frank Dalicandro Development Agreement (DA) Amendment: Frank Dalicandro has requested a Development Agreement (DA) Amendment, which would amend the existing DA for Crystal Pointe Units 2 and 3 (approximately 75 acres). The application proposes to reduce the minimum lot size and, instead, cluster units with increased open space, as well as reducing roadway widths with no increase in the overall number of units allowed.
- Ardurra Group Preliminary Plat Application: Ardurra Group, on behalf of Crystal Ridge Property Group, LLC, has requested a Preliminary Plat application (PLT) for Crystal Ridge Phase 1. The site proposes approximately 236 single-family residential lots on 52.4 acres and is the first phase of the previously approved Crystal Ridge PUD.
- Germana Engineering and Associates PLT Application: Germana Engineering and Associates, LLC, on behalf of Burgland Investments, LLC, has requested a PLT application for Southern Woods Phase V. The site proposes approximately 160 single-family residential lots on 40.6 acres in the MDRMH District (Medium Density Residential with homes allowed).
- Pigeon and Associates AA Request: Pigeon and Associates, on behalf of Southern Oaks Property Group, LLC, has requested an AA that would amend the Pine Ridge Unit 3 Master Plan on approximately 221.9 acres. Pine Ridge Reserve proposes approximately 85 single-family residential sites in an area currently designated for golf course use at 5600 and 5601 N. Elkcam Blvd. in Pine Ridge.
- Pigeon and Associates AA Request (Amber Ridge West): Pigeon and Associates, on behalf of Gulf to Lake Associates LLLP, has requested an AA that would amend the Pine Ridge Unit 2 Master Plan on approximately 147.6 acres. Amber Ridge West proposes approximately 382 single-family residential sites in an area currently designated for one-acre homesites at 4439 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. (CR-486) in Lecanto.
- Pamela Jo Hatley CPA/AA/PUD Request: Pamela Jo Hatley, on behalf of Lonestar Properties NC Inc., has requested a CPA/AA/PUD to allow mini warehouses in the Rural Activity Center (RAC) district. The site contains 5.93 acres and is located at 7338 N. Lecanto Hwy. (CR-491) in Hernando.
- Clark Stillwell CPA/AA/PUD Request (Tuscany Ranch): Clark Stillwell, on behalf of multiple owners, has requested a CPA/AA/PUD for Tuscany Ranch, which proposes up to 275,000 sq. ft. of business/commercial/office use, 1,000 multi-family units, and 6,369 single-family residential units on approximately 1,642 acres in Beverly Hills.
- Bohler Engineering PUD Request: Bohler Engineering has requested a PUD to allow one big-box retail building and five outparcels on approximately 17.4 acres. The site lies on the NW corner of CR-491 and CR-486, adjacent to the recently approved Target PUD.
- Walden Woods South PUD Amendment: Walden Woods South has requested to amend an existing PUD to allow an additional 14 single-family lots and an accessory storage structure in the existing development lying off W. Merrivale Lane in Homosassa.
- Citrus County Growth Management Amendment: Citrus County Growth Management has initiated an amendment for the placement of a proposed animal shelter. The application would change approximately 14.2 acres on the SE corner of CR-491 and W Woodland Ridge Drive (3062 W. Woodland Ridge Drive) to General Commercial with a PUD for an animal shelter with outside kennels.
- Michael Wilburn CU Request: Michael Wilburn, on behalf of Solid Rock Church of God, has requested a Conditional Use (CU) to allow an expansion to a house of worship and allow additional related uses on approximately 3.06 acres in the Low-Density Residential (LDR) District.
- Cardinal Farms Group LLC DA Request: Cardinal Farms Group LLC has requested a Development Agreement (DA) for a mixed-use site in Homosassa containing approximately 147.5 acres. The application proposes various commercial and residential uses.
- Paul Furman PUD Amendment Request: Paul Furman, on behalf of Dvelup International Inc., has requested to amend an existing PUD at 5656 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. (SR-44) in Crystal River from mini warehouses to outdoor storage.
- Rob Batsel PUD Amendment Request: Attorney Rob Batsel, on behalf of West Nature Coast Investments, Inc., has requested an amendment to an existing PUD at 2403 W. Coast Path in Beverly Hills to allow a medical clinic.
- CR-486 Interchange Management Area (IMA) Workshops: CHW, as a consultant for Citrus County, has requested workshops to continue their work on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the CR-486 Interchange Management Area (IMA).
- SR-44 IMA Addition: Citrus County Growth Management has initiated an amendment to add a parcel into the adjacent SR-44 IMA.
- Inverness Church of God CU Request: Brenda McKenzie, on behalf of the Inverness Church of God, has requested a CU to allow a 2,080 sq. ft. pole barn at the site at 3875 S. Pleasant Grove Road in Inverness.
- Hope Baptist Church CU Request: Hope Baptist Church has requested a CU to allow a house of worship in the LDR District at 4325 S. Little Al Point in Inverness. The site has been tentatively placed on the Thursday, October 19, PDC agenda.