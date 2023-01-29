A backhoe razes one of two houses Tuesday in the 3100 and 3200 block of East Buffalo Lane in Hernando. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the two houses were deemed unsafe and had became a haven for crime.
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to the addresses back in June of 2022 at 3199 E. Buffalo Lane and 3211 E. Buffalo Lane, Hernando, according to the CCSO.
Neither structure had electricity, there were holes found in the walls and floors, house hold trash was littered throughout the property, and a five-gallon bucket was utilized as a toilet because there was no running water.
Code Enforcement found both residences to be unsafe structures and advised the property owners what was needed to fix the problems. Instead, both residences continued to deteriorate, according to CCSO.
The structures were also crime hotspost and a nuisance to the neighborhood, according to the CCSO.
There were 124 calls for service at the two residences since June 2020. The calls for service included theft complaints, drug complainants, overdoses, disturbances, violent crimes, neighbor disputes, and loud music, according to the CCSO.
The CCSO also found stolen property at both residences and arrests have been made for a variety of crimes, according to the CCSO.