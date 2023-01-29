230130-CC-house-demo-1.jpg

A backhoe razes one of two houses Tuesday in the 3100 and 3200 block of East Buffalo Lane in Hernando. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the two houses were deemed unsafe and had became a haven for crime.

 Photo courtesy of CCSO

Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to the addresses back in June of 2022 at 3199 E. Buffalo Lane and 3211 E. Buffalo Lane, Hernando, according to the CCSO.

230130-CC-house-demo-2.jpg

A backhoe makes short work of a one of two singlewide mobile homes Tuesday in Hernando. The residences had became a haven for squatters and crime.

230130-CC-house-demo-3.jpg

The siding on this house is falling off after squatters began using the property to live, use drugs and store stolen goods and equipment according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.