Citrus County is moving closer to severing ties with the American Library Association (ALA) because of its stance on LGBTQ materials, drag queen story hours and the Marxist ties of the ALA’s president.
The Library Services Department on Thursday recommended the county follow the recommendation of the Special Library District Advisory Board and remove the $275 budget line item for American Library Association annual membership dues, Community Services Director Eric Head said in an email.
County Administrator Steve Howard said via email Friday that the line item has been removed.
The advisory board at its Aug. 22 meeting voted 5-1 to recommend not renewing the membership fee after hearing from some 30 residents opposed to what they see as the ALA’s purposeful attempts to push a sexual agenda and for a Twitter comment from ALA President Emily Drabinski.
The post, which has since been deleted, said: “I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary."
County commissioners Diana Finegan, Ruthie Schlabach, John Druzbick and Rebecca Bays said they support their advisory board’s recommendation. Commissioner Holly Davis said she wanted more specifics.
“Libraries should be educating the public, not indoctrinating,” Finegan said, adding that Citrus County does “not need to give county tax dollars to any organization run by a Marxist."
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said American soldiers have died fighting the Marxist ideology and cannot support the organization if it is following that direction.