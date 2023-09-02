Citrus County is moving closer to severing ties with the American Library Association (ALA) because of its stance on LGBTQ materials, drag queen story hours and the Marxist ties of the ALA’s president.

The Library Services Department on Thursday recommended the county follow the recommendation of the Special Library District Advisory Board and remove the $275 budget line item for American Library Association annual membership dues, Community Services Director Eric Head said in an email.

