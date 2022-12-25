As is normally the case, the local news scene in 2022 was dominated by the doings at the seat of government off North Apopka Avenue.
But this was an especially news-making year, as residents were treated to everything from a shakeup on the County Ccommission to highly contentious issues that seemed never to end.
Let’s take a look back at the tumultuous doings.
Goodbye and hello
Long-time commissioners Scott Carnahan and Ron Kitchen Jr. decided not to seek reelection and said goodbye at their final board meeting in November.
Shortly after, Republicans Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan were sworn in to take their place on a board that, for the first time, had a female majority.
It was the second time for Bays, having served as commissioner from 2010 to 2014.
Ruthie Davis Schlabach was elected commission chairwoman, promising to widen the lines of communication between the public and the board. She later told the Chronicle editorial board she believed that, for the first time in years, the board and staff are moving in the same direction.
Steve Howard takes the helm
Steve Howard became Citrus County’s newest county administrator after receiving a unanimous vote of approval by commissioners in October.
He officially started his duties Nov. 29.
Howard came from Camden County, Georgia, where he spent 15 years as their administrator.
“I’m humbled and honored by this opportunity,” Howard told the board in October. “It’s a great day and I’m looking forward to 2023. It’s going to be a big year for Citrus County.”
Howard replaced former administrator Randy Oliver, who retired after about eight years at the post.
Randy Oliver dies
Former county administrator Randy Oliver died in November, less than one month after he retired.
Oliver served as county administrator from 2015 until retiring Nov. 8, 2022.
“Mr. Oliver led Citrus County through many challenges during his eight years serving the Board of County Commissioners,” said county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer. “He took his work seriously, and made an impact in many of our lives.”
Upon hearing the news, former County Commissioner Scott Carnahan said his heart just sank.
“It’s very hard to process,” said Carnahan, who was part of the board that hired Oliver. “I had a close relationship with Randy. I don’t have any words to describe it. I don’t. He was supposed to be living his retirement. It’s devastating.”
Turnpike scrapped
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced in August it was quashing the four routes it had studied for a northern turnpike extension and will seek other options, including Interstate 75 improvements.
That ended a battle that went on most of the year as residents packed County Commission chambers on a regular basis asking the board to oppose the project.
County commissioners did that very thing. So did other governing boards. Opponents feared destruction of the environment, the ruination of homes and businesses in the path of the turnpike, loss of the county’s rural flavor and urban sprawl.
Sticker shock over animal shelter
County commissioners Dec. 20 got a jaw-dropping price tag for its much-needed new animal shelter: $22 million – some $13 million over what they planned.
The board was stunned by the architectural firm’s numbers and told them to come back with a scaled-back plan closer to the original cost projection.
“I am aghast at the cost,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
This project promises to remain front-and-center during 2023.
Meadowcrest surprise
In a surprise turn of events, county commissioners in July voted 3-2 to grant the land use changes necessary for the Green Mills Group development company to move forward with its affordable rental apartment project at the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River.
Meadowcrest residents had mounted a strong opposition to the project and thought they were successful in blocking the development after the Citrus County Planning & Development board in June unanimously recommended denial.
Green Mills plans to build up to 179 affordable rental apartments in front of the Meadowcrest subdivision off State Road 44. Residents thought the project was too high a density for the community.
The developer as of December is awaiting word on whether it will get financial assistance for the project through federal tax credits.
The never-ending library display battle
County commissioners in July voted 3-2 to approve and adopt current library policies and not ban sexual orientation displays at local libraries.
They also voted 3-2 on an addendum that would have excluded displays that violate community standards or deal with sexual orientation. Former county commissioners Ron Kitchen Jr. and Scott Carnahan were on the losing side of both votes.
That closed the book on an issue that simmered throughout 2022.
The issue stemmed from lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) displays in two county libraries during Pride Month in 2021.
The issue divided residents, with one side pleading with the board to take a stand on what they called a growing threat of pro-LGBTQ materials being accessible to kids. Others defended the library’s right to educate people and bring awareness to the month.