County commissioners Tuesday will set workshop dates for three projects they identified as top-priority: the new animal shelter, master plans for the Inverness and Crystal River airports and a pay-classification study for government employees.

Commissioners in January held a goal-setting strategic planning retreat to discuss, plan, and prioritize programs, projects, and issues facing Citrus County. They identified several issues, including the three to be discussed Tuesday.

