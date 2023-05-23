Citrus County commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to deny colleague Diana Finegan the road vacation she requested near her property off South Blue Water Point in Homosassa.
Finegan recused herself from the discussion and the vote.
This request had been tabled from the commission's Feb. 7 meeting to give staff time to solicit neighbor reaction. Several of them spoke against the request Tuesday, saying it would allow Diana Finegan and her husband to erect a gate in front of their property and create their own private enclave.
Neighbors said the reconfigured road pattern would shift traffic onto their properties.
Commissioners said it pained them to deny the application of their colleague, but said there were too many negatives.
“We needed neighborhood buy-in and we didn’t get it,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
Davis recommended “more aggressive signage” on the dead-end road.
Some have recommended signs saying, "Dead end-no outlet," "No river access," "Private homes only" and "Residential area only."
Commissioner and motion-maker Rebecca Bays said granting the Finegans’ request would just move the problem onto other homeowners.
The Finegan property is at the end of a street without a cul-de-sac. She and her husband requested a part of the road be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of their property.
Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the Finegans, said the street reconfiguration would create safer turnaround conditions for drivers. He said he is surprised this particular road vacation request has received as much attention as it has, given that they are common.
A vacation is a type of easement in which a government (in this case Citrus County) transfers the right of way of a public street to a private property owner. Finegan requested it before she was a commissioner.
Neighbor Hank Brooks said the vacation request would have only benefited the Finegans and increase their property values at the expense of their neighbors.
Blue Water Point can get congested with people wanting to launch floating docks from seawalls and from Airbnb traffic.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
