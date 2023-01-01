Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt.
These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
The Chronicle asked all five board members to answer three questions pivotal to residents and businesses as we get ready for a new year. Here’s what they said:
What are the three issues you see as priorities in 2023 and why?
Rebecca Bays:
“Growth management is the number one issue we must tackle. With the rapid growth we are experiencing, we have to get our hands around it at an accelerated rate if we truly intend to protect what is special about our county.
“Budget reform is a close second. We have to modernize the budget to make it more transparent, fair, and equitable. Providing services and infrastructure is not cheap and we have to decide as a community what our priorities are and how we intend to pay for them.
“Infrastructure is also a top priority. From paving residential roads to water and sewer projects we must protect what we have now and plan for what we will need five, ten and 20 years out. We need to invest our tax dollars wisely where they are needed the most and have the highest benefit."
Holly Davis:
“Planning for the future: the growth is in danger of running us over. We must protect our Nature Coast and small-town charm with zoning decisions that enhance and improve it.
"We are fortunate to have roughly half of our land area not able to be built on, giving us plenty of green space and nature in perpetuity, but what are we going to allow on the other 50 percent?
"We typically have to allow something to be built on those lands, due to personal property rights. We can only shape what happens, not stop it entirely.
“This is the most critical item facing us, to get ahead of that answer. Once things are built it’s too late, and as you may have noticed … there’s a lot of building going on here!
“Broadband and infrastructure: this is critical not only for the above reason, but for two additional interlinked reasons.
“One is to set us up for a more balanced economy that is not so heavily dependent on tourism and healthcare, by attracting the right kinds of business to move here.
“Second is to ensure our kids can get broadband at home. We have 27 percent of our children living in poverty, most without home internet, which is critical for their education. We need them to be ready to enter the workforce when they reach adulthood.
“The other aspect of infrastructure is that we are in dire need of long-term planning for our government buildings. Long before they reach over-capacity or end-of-life (both situations found in our current animal shelter), we need a fiscally prudent plan to be ready to bear the cost of expansion or new builds. Planning ahead means we can have funds put aside to either partly or entirely pay for it, and 'pull the trigger' when the need is there, but with the flexibility to wait a bit for borrowing rates (if needed) and building costs to be favorable.
"We are getting hammered with skyrocketing costs for things we can’t put off, and I have to think much of this could have been avoided with better planning for the future.
“Residential road resurfacing: former boards have done roll back on our ad valorem taxes year after year, to the detriment of our road resurfacing budget.
"We have many roads that are crumbling, which means they will cost far more to resurface now (due to expensive subsurface repairs) than had we been fiscally prudent and kept them maintained. If you have an asset you need, you keep it in good repair on a timely basis. That’s just common sense.”
Diana Finegan:
“The main priority for 2023 is managing the growth of Citrus County. We need to understand the impact of every new development that occurs.
"Some development can be very beneficial to our local economy and benefit taxpayers and other development may put a strain on our aging infrastructure and county services, and that would need to be addressed.
“We have the opportunity to decide what Citrus County should look like. Citrus County currently has rules and codes for new development to follow, but it is time to review what we are currently using and decide if the codes need to be changed or if additional codes need to be added.
“Many citizens have spoken out about the push for government-subsidized, low-income housing rentals.
"Over the last two years, there has been a huge push by leaders in Citrus County to increase government-subsidized housing rentals. Masses of Citrus County citizens spoke out about changing zoning and density to accommodate this type of housing.
“Citrus County citizens would fare far better with the assistance from government or a nonprofit entity that helps with home ownership.
"The problem with government subsidized rentals is that when a worker earns more money, the rent increases and the worker never seems to get ahead. With home ownership, when the worker earns more money, the worker’s life and budget get increasingly better as the mortgage payment remains the same.
"Government dependency is not a way to make Citrus County thrive.
“Section 8 housing is a perfect example of how people remain on government dependence. Rarely do people terminate the Section 8 housing benefit before death.
"I should mention for those concerned, at the last BOCC meeting, county staff verified that Citrus County had much more affordable housing than many counties in Florida.
"For those who argue it is not enough, there has never been any government help that is ever 'enough.' People always want more.
“There has been much talk about 'workforce housing.' County government will not solve this problem by increasing density and encouraging government-subsidized housing.
"Doing so encourages more people to live in Citrus County and use our roads, infrastructure, EMS, law enforcement, and other services, and work in neighboring counties.
"Getting workers is not just a Citrus County issue, it is a nationwide issue right now.
“Businesses know they have to pay more and make accommodations such as added benefits, adjustable schedules, time off, working from home, etc. to attract and keep workers.
"If businesses are struggling with a viable plan, they can reach out for assistance from SCORE Nature Coast where a seasoned mentor can help.”
Jeff Kinnard:
“Economic development to diversify our local economy and expand career-class job opportunities for our local residents.
“Finding solutions for getting our big projects completed. Widening of County Road 491, Baker Act facility, animal shelter, Crystal River Airport runway extension, Inverness Airport Industrial Park — all need to get off the drawing board and under construction.
“Increased funding in budget for countywide infrastructure maintenance and repair."
Ruthie Schlabach:
“Proper infrastructure to sustain continued growth. Quality-paying jobs and attainable housing to attract future residents. Breaking ground on multiple projects that have been blocked by bureaucracy in government.”
What will you do to help implement these priorities?
Rebecca Bays:
“I believe we are well positioned with a new administrator, a willing staff and a get-it-done attitude of the current board to implement positive changes and make investments where they are needed.”
Holly Davis:
“Strategic plan! This is why I’ve been promoting it so heavily for three years now.
"This document will be a dozen or so pages that illustrates our vision for the future but also our short- and mid-term hard goals (e.g. residential road resurfacing).”
Diana Finegan:
“Citrus County can accomplish this as a team by hiring a stellar growth management director, working with county staff, and commissioners can talk about this at the upcoming BOCC retreat in January.
"The board has already hired a county administrator with growth management experience and he has hit the ground running.”
“In 2023, the Board of County Commissioners will need to find a balance between taking good care of our county and being respectful of how much taxpayers have to pay for goods and services on a daily basis, and many of those taxpayers are on a fixed income.
"I believe this will be accomplished as we all remain respectful of one another’s ideas, work alongside a new administrator with an outstanding track record, and utilize a fantastic team of Citrus County staff.”
Jeff Kinnard:
“I will continue to encourage an acceleration of the planning process and construction for vital infrastructure in our identified centers for commercial development, such as the interchanges for the remainder of the Suncoast Parkway.
“I plan to continue to keep these priorities in front of my colleagues on the County Commission, our administrator, and most importantly the public.”
Ruthie Schlabach:
“Pursue high-priority items that align with what our community calls for and actively implement strategies that utilize our resources and capabilities.”
How will you communicate the importance of these priorities to taxpayers to achieve buy-in?
Rebecca Bays: “I am sure we have all heard from the public what their concerns are. I know I have.
"As long as we are transparent and honest about these issues confronting us and how we seek to resolve them, I believe our citizens will support positive progress. The key is to communicate along the way so that we get buy-in.
“The voters have told us what the issues are. They are looking for action and if they see a strong effort, they will support our work.”
Holly Davis:
“I have also been heavily pushing for a more robust communications plan from our county, as this is my career bailiwick. People are bombarded from all sides by information and media input.
"It’s asking a lot in this environment to expect residents to seek (often having to dig for) the information they need from the county.
“We need to be better at pushing that information out, in easily consumable ways. Based on 30-plus years of looking at returns on investment in communications, I can guarantee that a small investment in improving county communications will reap huge rewards in how efficient we are with our county staff time, ultimately saving significant taxpayer dollars.”
Diana Finegan:
“Citizens should be engaged in the conversation about the future of Citrus County. They have an opportunity to make their thoughts known by emailing commissioners and attending strategic planning forums and commissioner meetings.”
Jeff Kinnard:
“I believe the best, most accurate communications occur during our bi-weekly County Commission meetings, email, phone calls, and public speaking engagements.”
Ruthie Schlabach:
“I will ensure that the initiatives we are focused on are closely aligned with what the taxpayers value. I want to enhance our communication so that the community is aware of what we are doing and how it impacts the citizens' day-to-day life.”
Strategic planning retreat
Expect many of these issues to surface when county commissioners hold their annual strategic planning retreat at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 West Sovereign Path.
The full-day, goal-setting retreat provides an opportunity for commissioners to discuss, plan, and prioritize programs, projects, and issues facing Citrus County and the board while looking to the future.
The public is invited but there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities during this event. They can do so at the following scheduled commission meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the county courthouse, 110 N Apopka Ave, Inverness.
For more information, call county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer at 352-527-5484.