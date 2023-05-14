Citrus County anglers can get ready for their TV spot.
County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a recommendation from the Citrus County Tourism Development Council (TDC) to take $18,000 from its special-projects fund to pay for a sponsorship opportunity on Waypoint TV, a streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Waypoint is a streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming. It’s available on several apps, including Pluto TV, FuboTV, Amazon Freevee, Tubi and Sling.
Capt. Brandon Branch of Crystal River, who has been producing a TV fishing show called "Local Lines," asked Discover Crystal River to be a sponsor on that show, which airs on Waypoint.
Branch anticipates around 20 million views between social media and the television show. Viewers will notice many Citrus County landmarks on the show.
County Commissioner Holly Davis said the expenditure should yield a good return because it appeals to anglers, a large demographic in this area.
“Waypoint is really impressive in the numbers,” said Davis, who also chairs the TDC.
The reason the county tourism is so successful is because the TDC is careful of the marketing metrics and knows what the return on investment will be.
The $18,000 will come out of tourist tax money, specifically the special-projects fund. That tax is borne by visitors to Citrus County who stay in lodgings.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.