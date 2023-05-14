Local Lines

Citrus County anglers can get ready for their TV spot.

County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a recommendation from the Citrus County Tourism Development Council (TDC) to take $18,000 from its special-projects fund to pay for a sponsorship opportunity on Waypoint TV, a streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming.

